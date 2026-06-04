FKA Andre Chase Reveals New Name Post-WWE NXT Release

At the end of April, a slew of WWE talents were released from the top of the card to the recruits. Since then, several talents like Dexter Lumis have promoted the date they'll be able to take bookings again. One released Superstar, Nikki Cross, has purchased a wrestling promotion alongside her husband and former WWE Superstar, Killian Dane (Big Damo).

One of the more surprising roster cuts was Andre Chase. He became a beloved wrestler to many of the "NXT" faithful as the leader of Chase U. Since leaving "NXT", he has graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management. On Thursday, he announced his new name on social media. He will now be known as "The Professor" Andre Chance. Chance also announced that he is available for bookings, signings, meet and greets, and seminars. "I want you to put the word out there we back up!! Want Professor Chance to bring the tailgate to your town? Tag your local/favorite promotions below and let's get to work!"

I want you to put the word out there that we back up‼️ Want Professor Chance to bring the tailgate to your town⁉️ Tag your local/favorite promotions below and let's get to work 🤝 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/ZNO2zMZjhS — Andre Chase | twitch.tv/ChaseUniversity (@AndreChaseWWE) June 4, 2026

Chance was a two-time NXT Tag Team Champion with Chase U members, Duke Hudson and Ridge Holland, respectively.