Backstage Report On Jordynne Grace's WWE Absence

2026 has been a stop/start year for "The Juggernaut" Jordynne Grace in WWE. She was officially drafted to "WWE SmackDown" at the start of the year, and even challenged Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship in February. However, she suffered an ankle injury against Zelina Vega in March that kept her on the sidelines for five weeks, and has only wrestled on "SmackDown" once since her return.

While she has appeared on "WWE Main Event" as recently as June 4, her prolonged absence from "SmackDown" has caused some concern for a number of fans. This led to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select being asked where Grace has been and why she hasn't been factored in to many storylines. According to Sapp, Grace has been backstage at some recent episodes of "SmackDown," but outside of being used in a dark match against Blake Monroe on May 15, she hasn't been used consistently since her injury. Whether her injury is the reason remains to be seen. Sapp did note that Grace is currently in Europe right now with WWE, and as previously mentioned she did appear on the June 4 episode of "Main Event," but other than that, she is simply waiting until the company has something for her.

Grace is yet to win any gold in WWE since officially signing with the company last January, despite having a very impressive year in "WWE NXT" where she was in the title picture for the majority of 2025. She challenged for the WWE NXT Women's Championship and WWE NXT Women's North American Championship on TV and at Premium Live Events, but was unsuccessful in dethroning the likes of Jacy Jayne, Stephanie Vaquer, and Blake Monroe. On top of that, Grace challenged for the TNA Knockouts World Championship on two occasions thanks to the company's working relationship with TNA.