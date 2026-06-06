Maria Kanellis Offers Health Update, Says She Was 'Downtrodden' After AEW Exit

Thanks to the concern of close friends and other former wrestlers Brooke Tessmacher and Candice Michelle, Maria Kanellis' life was saved. Nearly two years ago, the former AEW and ROH star revealed that after getting an examination done, her doctors found a tumor on her adrenal gland. Following a successful operation, they were able to remove it, and present her with miracle-like news that she was completely cancer-free. Reflecting on the horrors of that time, thanks to her friends, a doctor who didn't give up on her, and her family, Kanellis is in great spirits and ready to conquer the world again.

"It's great," Kanellis said with a smile during her interview on "Wrestling Life Online." "One in a million tumor...I had so many doctors that are like, 'You just never see these.' And it was a tumor that literally engulfed my adrenal gland. And a lot of times they don't find them, 'cause why would you? Why would you scan your adrenal gland?... But thank God for my doctor. I'm an incredibly blessed woman."

Around the time of her knowing about the tumor, Kanellis departed AEW and ROH in early 2025, which she described as a "downtrodden" moment in her career. Though she was part of the roster for three years, she believes she didn't fully accomplish everything she had set out to do there.

"So, with my time in AEW, I feel like I didn't really get to accomplish everything that I wanted to," she reflected. "I appreciate the opportunity. I appreciate the fact that I got to work with such tremendous talent...I got my tumor right around the time my contract was ending, and so, it just kind of ended. It's sad for me because I had so many years in the wrestling industry, and so many fantastic memories. And for it to end that way, was really disheartening. It was bad timing. TK [Tony Khan] was very sweet about wishing me well on my tumor and everything like that. But for me, professionally, I just felt like I could do more."

When asked her status in this industry following last year's exit, she mentioned that her door remains open, but only for the right opportunities.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Life Online" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.