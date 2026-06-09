AJ Lee Recalls Young WWE Fan Cursing At Her When She Turned Heel Against John Cena

Back in 2012, WWE Superstar AJ Lee loved to live up to her slogan that "love bites." Unfortunately, for John Cena, he couldn't see that his semi on-screen romance with her was all just a ruse at TLC. After skipping around Cena and wooing him with her charisma, Lee ultimately betrayed the "G.O.A.T" by pushing him off a ladder and siding with his opponent at the time, Dolph Ziggler. When reminiscing on this pivotal moment with "The Match-Up," Lee was taken back by how many fans were heartbroken in the crowd. But there was one particular fan that turned his heartbreak into a vitriolic response.

"I can't use the words because they're the filthiest words ever," Lee said of a little boy who couldn't forgive her for her turn. "I turned on John Cena. Like, pushed him off a ladder, and I will never forget, like, going down the entrance ramp and this dad and a little boy were like, 'Yay,' they were so happy to see me, and then I turned on John Cena and I was coming to the back and this little boy, like, said the most foul curse word at me, and then his dad was like, 'Yeah, that's right!' His dad was so proud of him."

Lee would eventually win the crowd back over not only as champion, but as a general manager. After a decade-long hiatus, Lee returned to WWE in September of 2025. Five months after her shocking comeback, she became the Women's Intercontinental Champion. Her title run lasted until WrestleMania 42, where she dropped the championship to the woman she originally won it off from, Becky Lynch. As of this report, creative plans to have the former three-time Divas Champion back on television again have come to a halt. There's no news on when she'll return.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Match-Up/iHeart Women's Sports" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.