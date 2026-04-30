Report: AJ Lee's WWE Creative Is 'Effectively Done' Following WrestleMania 42

Earlier this month at WrestleMania 42, AJ Lee lost the Women's Intercontinental Title to Becky Lynch to conclude their seven month feud together, and it doesn't seem like the three-time Divas Champion will be returning to WWE programming anytime soon.

On Thursday, Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select reported they were told by a WWE source that any creative plans for Lee are effectively done at this time. There is reportedly hope within the company that Lee will eventually step back in a WWE ring and be involved in future programs, with many internally eyeing SummerSlam as the destination for her return. On Wednesday, Lee shared a lengthy post on social media that seemed to indicate that her run with the company has come to a stop for now, where she thanked the WWE's women's roster, her AJ Leegion fans, and even broke character by praising Lynch despite being her bitter rival since last year.

Lee made her long-awaited return to WWE last September where she teamed with her real-life husband CM Punk at Wrestlepalooza against Seth Rollins and Lynch. Additionally, Lee had the opportunity to compete in WarGames at Survivor Series and win the Women's Intercontinental Title in her hometown of Chicago, Illinois at the Elimination Chamber this past February. Along with being an in-ring competitor, Lee has various responsibilities outside of professional wrestling, including being an author, working on several film projects, and continuing to be an advocate for mental health awareness and animal welfare.