AJ Lee Breaks Character In Reflection On WWE WrestleMania Return, Becky Lynch Responds

Since returning to WWE late last summer, AJ Lee has had quite the experience, most notably feuding with Becky Lynch over the WWE Intercontinental Women's Championship. And now that Lee appears to be taking a hiatus following her loss to Lynch at WrestleMania 42, she's taken some time to reflect on her run, and thank those that were involved.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Lee posted several photos from WrestleMania 42, including photos of her with Lynch, Bayley, The Bellas, Paige, IYO Sky, referee Jessika Carr, her husband CM Punk, and several others. Accompanying the photo diary was a lengthy post, where Lee praised singled out Lynch, Carr, Roxanne Perez, Bayley, and Lyra Valkyria for praise regarding her interactions with them. She then turned her attention to the rest of the WWE locker room, and her fans.

"To all the women in the locker room, I admire and respect you so damn much," Lee said. "You are my wildest dreams for women's wrestling come true. Thank you for making me feel so welcome and supported and dealing with my obnoxiously loud laugh.

"To my AJ Leegion, my mania entrance was a love letter to you, and to every girl who will become her own superhero. Thank you for supporting me for two decades, selling out my merchandise, giving me record-setting views, and making Converse a small fortune with your AJ cosplay. Your passion kept me coming back. Stay weird, see you soon."

Alas, Lee's kind words seemingly had no affect on Lynch, who responded to the post by closing the door on her and Lee having any more matches.

"Flattery will get you everything except an intercontinental title rematch," Lynch said.