Flag At WWE HQ Reportedly Causes Significant Power Outage

WWE has been responsible for many things during the course of its 73 year history. But inadvertently being behind a mass power outage had not been one of those things, at least until this past weekend. The Greenwich Times reports that a recent outage in Stamford, Connecticut had been caused by an American Flag that had previously flown atop WWE headquarters in the city.

Stamford Deputy Fire Chief Matt Palmer has since confirmed that the flag was blown free from WWE HQ a little before 9 p.m. on Saturday evening, as the result of storm winds. It would come to rest on "high-voltage wires" near the Stamford Train Station, causing both the outage and some "arcing," though Palmer stated that no fire was seen when the fire department arrived. It would take until next morning before the flag was removed from the wires, and was described as "severely damaged."

According to Stamford utility spokesman Kaitlyn Woods, around 5,000 Stamford customers lost power upon the flag making contact with the wires. Woods stated that 3,000 of those customers were able to get power back within 20 minutes, but others weren't so lucky, and in the process of removing the flag, another outage was caused, this time to customers in Greenwich, Connecticut.

By early Sunday evening, an outage map showed there were still at least 6,700 combined outages between Greenwich and Stamford, though quick work led to the numbers decreasing to the hundreds within the hour. By Monday morning, a look at the Eversource power outage map showed that almost all outages had been taken care of, bringing an end to the unfortunate accident.