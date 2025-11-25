Triple H Explains How The New WWE HQ Better Reflects The Company

A portion of the building has been seen in various press conferences, like back before "WWE Raw" debuted on Netflix and Seth Rollins crashed the event to confront CM Punk, but WWE fans are getting a better look at the new WWE headquarters building in Stamford, Connecticut through Complex's "On Display" YouTube series. Paul "Triple H" Levesque took host Joe La Puma through a brief tour of the building, which opened to replace Titan Towers back in 2023. Levesque said the building, complete with millions of dollars of rare wrestling collectibles on display, has its "own special flair."

"What I love about this place, it speaks to WWE," the WWE Hall of Famer explained. "Whereas, our old offices were just that, offices, but this speaks to WWE. When you walk in here, whether you're walking through the front lobby and being greeted by a 30-foot Andre the Giant, video walls everywhere that are very reminiscent of being at our productions, or being up here and seeing all these video boards where champions can be displayed, or these can all change to other things for production, promotion."

Levesque explained they could even hold an event if they wanted to, as the building houses a fully functioning ring like they would have at television, though it might need a few light modifications. He said they also do different events for partners, clients, and even kids with the Boys & Girls Club. He said anywhere you go in the building is special.

"This place speaks to WWE in everywhere that you go through it, coffee areas, or cafeterias or meeting rooms, it all speaks to WWE. It has a flare," Levesque said.

