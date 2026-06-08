Backstage Report On WWE Shareholder Lawsuit Settlement

Today was supposed to be the start of the WWE Shareholders lawsuit against Vince McMahon. The trial was scheduled to last one week and would have had McMahon, Ari Emmanuel, Nick Khan, and others testify about the deal to sell WWE to Endeavor, which then resulted in TKO Holdings and if it was fast tracked to keep McMahon in power, despite sexual misconduct allegations against him. McMahon and Khan were sanctioned by the judge ahead of the trial's scheduled start date. On Friday, it was reported that the trial was no longer on the Delaware Court of Chancery's calendar. On Sunday, Brandon Thurston confirmed that the trial had been canceled as a result of the parties coming to an agreement for settlement. The settlement will have to be approved by the court.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided some additional information regarding the settlement. He doesn't believe the settlement will be high enough to "hurt them in a way that's meaningful, I suppose." The figure of the settlement will come out at some point and he doesn't think there will be a fall guy. "One of the reasons they might have had to settle is because there could've been stuff that came out in the case where heads might have to roll." Meltzer believes that Khan would be the fall guy or they could blame McMahon since he's no longer with the company, but he doesn't think anyone will take the fall.

He notes that there may be something in the settlement that bars McMahon getting any of the settlement as WWE's largest shareholder. He also wondered if WWE's insurance would cover Paul Levesque, Nick Khan, George Barrios, and Michelle Wilson's part of the settlement payment since that is who they are employed by. Since McMahon is not, he's unsure if McMahon would have to pay separately.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling Observer Radio and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.