Matt & Nick Jackson Of The Young Bucks Offer Update On AEW Star Adam Cole

Adam Cole has been a beloved person in wrestling from the indies to ROH to NXT to AEW. He joined AEW in a surprise debut at ALL IN 2021. Since then, he has battled multiple health issues that have kept him out of the ring for extended periods of time. In 2022, he suffered back-to-back concussions. He was ROH Tag Team Champion with MJF before suffering an ankle injury in 2023. That injury required multiple surgeries. Last year, he had to relinquish the TNT Championship at ALL IN Texas in a tearful segment due to a concussion. Following the most recent concussion, he considered retirement.

Cole had been part of AEW's All Elite Arcade podcast with Evil Uno, but the AEW Games channel appears to be on hiatus. Cole's good friends, the Young Bucks, were asked about him during a live episode of "Being the Elite". Nick said they had just spoken to him recently. "It's step by step for him. He's just trying to take it day by day, but he's having improvements, which is good." Matt asked for fans to keep Cole in their thoughts and prayers. "He's the best person I've ever met in the wrestling business without exaggeration."

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