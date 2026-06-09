Bully Ray Says He's 'Bored' With Wrestling, Cites WWE SmackDown Segment As Example

Bully Ray has criticized modern pro wrestling, saying it lacks edge, using a recent "WWE SmackDown" as an example.

On the June 5 edition of "SmackDown," it was revealed that GUNTHER will get a rematch and a stipulation of his choosing. While discussing the Austrian's segment with Cody Rhodes on a recent edition of "Busted Open," Ray was asked by co-host Dave LaGreca whether it was unusual for the heel to request a stipulation. Ray said he liked it and went on to explain that he is currently bored with much of pro wrestling.

"Dave [LaGreca], I'm very bored with pro wrestling for the most part. Nothing really gets me going. Every once in a while in the WWE, every once in a while in AEW, every once in a while in TNA, something catches me, something resonates with me, where I'm emotionally invested. But for the most part, I'm very bored. Everything is very cookie-cutter. Everything is very safe. I would say maybe AEW, if there's risks to take, AEW will take some more of the risks. So having the heel make the stipulation, you're like, isn't this weird? It's different. And I'll take different right now," said the Hall of Famer.

Ray called for more substance in the storylines and stated that the stories need more layers to make it compelling for the audience. He even criticized the aforementioned segment between Rhodes and GUNTHER, claiming it to be "safe," alleging that it's the same thing that we've watched previously, too.

"Even the segment to open up SmackDown was very safe. Here comes GUNTHER. He's mad. He messes up the announce tables. He stands on the announce table. Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah. Here comes Cody. Let me hit my pose. Let me walk slow. Let me slap some hands. Let me get in the ring and talk. I mean, give me some layers to this sh*t. Give me some depth," he added.

GUNTHER has not yet revealed the stipulation, which he is set to announce on next week's "SmackDown."