LA Knight Discusses Eventual WWE Retirement Plans

WWE's LA Knight has discussed retirement from pro wrestling, noting that he is getting closer to that stage of his career.

Knight, who returned to WWE in 2021, has wrestled for more than two decades across several promotions, including TNA and the NWA. The WWE star recently appeared on "Insight" with Chris Van Vliet, where he hinted that he may be nearing the end of his pro wrestling career.

"I'm looking at the clock all the time [laughs]. The funny thing is, like, physically, I could do this for a long time. Like, I'm really good physically. Mentally, I'm just like I'm gonna snuggle puppies," he said. "I also don't want to do it forever and beat my body up. I'm 23 years deep now at this point."

A few wrestlers have continued to wrestle well into their 50s, which is something Van Vliet touched upon in his interview with Knight. That, though, isn't something that the two-time WWE United States Champion wants to do.

"F**k no. What are you nuts?" he said in response to being asked if he would wrestle in his 50s. "Would I like to be able to come in and maybe like do, you know, an occasional appearance or do some 'Yeah?' Sure, maybe. But, I don't think I've been built up to the point where I can do like an Undertaker type thing or an Austin thing or something like that. I don't think that's in my future either. So, it's pretty much going to be at some point when I decide to call it, I'm going to disappear into the sunset and you'll just never see me again."

Knight said that he was serious about walking away from the pro wrestling business once he hangs up his wrestling boots, although he jokingly suggested he might accept an on-screen General Manager role in WWE.