Bully Ray Doesn't Think Fans Are 'Emotionally Invested' In This Babyface WWE Star

Bully Ray also suggested that Knight is likely unhappy with his current position on "Raw," stating that he's struggled to find his place on the main roster over the past year and referred to the viral moment in "WWE Unreal" when he was reprimanded by Triple H at Money In The Bank.

"I'm sure he's very frustrated right now behind the scenes as in nothing is really clicking, nothing is really working. I'm not able to gain any traction. Every time I think I'm on to something, something goes wrong and it will mess with your head. And like I've said, I don't watch 'Unreal,' but I've seen the clips on social media, LA Knight coming back through Gorilla after that ladder match getting reamed by Triple H and having that thousand yard stare and just looking off into the distance like man, what is it going to take for me? And I don't know what it's going to take for LA Knight ... he's in the same place all the time."

Bully continued to share that he had high hopes for the former U.S Champion ahead of WrestleMania when Logan Paul and Bronson Reed brutally attacked a defiant Knight on "Raw," explaining that it seemed like WWE had positioned him to gain fan interest upon his return from the beatdown. Instead, Bully feels that Knight took one step forward, then one step back, and believes that he should turn heel in the near future.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.