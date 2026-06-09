WWE HOFer Booker T Praises New NXT Stars

Following WrestleMania 42, an influx of new talent took to the WWE Performance Center and made their television debuts on "WWE NXT." A variety of new stars have been making big splashes on the show across different divisions, including Lizzy Rain, Mason Rook, and Tristan Angels.

After last week's episode of "NXT" that saw Kam Hendrix challenge NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo, "NXT" commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T heaped praise on some newcomers, including Hendrix, his former student on "WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats," on his "Hall of Fame" podcast.

"I was impressed with the kid. Kid went out there and made me proud," he said. "[Hendrix] seemed like he was just so ready for the moment.... He got intro'ed and then [the show] went to commercial break. The whole time we're in commercial break, he was animated. He was just so in the moment of being in his first main event on 'NXT' and he handled it very, very well. Of course, me as a coach, I'm going to say there are things that could have been done better, but Kam went out there and did a really good job."

Every week on "The Hall of Fame," Booker T reveals his "Fave Five" on "NXT" for the week. His current list, which includes Lola Vice, Jaida Parker, Kelani Jordan, Tatum Paxley, and Jackson Drake, didn't change, but there are other stars he's now keeping his eye one.

"That kid, Romeo Moreno, this kid is showing me something," he said. "Is he going to make the Five? That's another story. I want to see Naraku, I want to see exactly what he brings to the table."

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