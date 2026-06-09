WWE NXT Star Calls Out Natalya Following Dungeon Attack

A "WWE NXT" star has called out WWE veteran Natalya following an attack on the "Low Key Legend" at the Dungeon. Jaida Parker took her feud with Natalya to the next level on Tuesday when she showed up to the place where Nattie trains future talent and attacked her in front of her students. Natalya posted a video of the attack to X (formerly Twitter), and after she involved "NXT" head Shawn Michaels, Parker responded with a video of her own.

"What was that, Nattie? I'm lower than a beginner, right?" Parker ranted in her video, shot from the inside of her car. "Then what does that make you, because I walked up into the Dungeon, you said I could never step foot up into, and I dropped your a** in the middle of it in front of your students. Hopefully this gets your a** in the middle of the ring with me because understand, it may be your house, but it is my rules. Class dismissed."

Parker mentioned in the caption of the post that Natalya "ran to management," so Parker tagged both WWE COO Paul "Triple H" Levesque, as well as Michaels. The "Heartbreak Kid," who is very active on X when it comes to "NXT," reposted the video of the attack, but didn't comment. Though she's not advertised yet for the show, it appears as though Natalya will confront Parker on Tuesday's edition of "NXT."

@NatbyNature Since we startin runnin to management & playin victim .. say less .. thought the dungeon's for the toughest ?? 🤭😤 @TripleH @ShawnMichaels welcome to the group chat. pic.twitter.com/jpY8sb13x1 — 𝙹 (@Jaida_Parkerwwe) June 9, 2026

Following a losing streak, Parker had been confronting Natalya on episodes of "NXT." She defeated one of Nattie's "WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats" students, Layla Diggs, on the May 26 edition of the show.