Natalya Calls Out WWE NXT Management, Following Dungeon Brawl

It hasn't always been the rosiest of relationships when it comes to the Hart Family and "WWE NXT" SVP Shawn Michaels, for reasons that should be obvious. And now, another Hart is a bit peeved with "The Heartbreak Kid," though more so due to the actions of an "NXT" talent. On Tuesday afternoon, WWE's Natalya posted a video of her holding a training seminar in the new Hart Dungeon, which was going along fine until "NXT's" Jaida Parker strolled right through the door.

Hitting the ring, Parker and Natalya briefly exchanged words before they started exchange strikes, with Parker double legging Natalya to the ground and raining down elbow shots as Natalya's trainees tried to pull her off. The two were eventually separated, but Parker wasn't done, destroying a photo and knocking over a bench before she exited the premises, while "NXT's" Karmen Petrovic tended to Natalya in the ring.

Though Michaels appeared to have nothing to do with the attack, Natalya made it clear that she held him responsible in her brief messaging accompanying her video.

"This is why The Dungeon is invite only," Natalya tweeted. "Shawn, you gotta learn how to control your talent."

This is why The Dungeon is invite only... Shawn, you gotta learn how to control your talent. pic.twitter.com/oa8jZs0ic0 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 9, 2026

Natalya herself may also need to shoulder some of the blame, as the issues between her and Parker have been growing since an early May "NXT" appearance by Natalya, where the long-time veteran and former Women's Champion claimed Parker had "gone soft" following a loss. The two have had a few other encounters since then, with Natalya warning Parker that she was not welcome in the Dungeon. As of this writing, a match has yet to be scheduled between the two.