WWE's Chelsea Green Comments On Role In Upcoming Horror Film

WWE star Chelsea Green is returning to the silver screen, this time for a new horror-thriller. Green broke the news on Monday, confirming her appearance in the upcoming film titled "Red Wedding."

Peeling the curtain back a little further, Green then noted that the film work greatly expanded her skills as a budding actress. "This project was incredible," Green wrote on X. "I learned so much, I grew as a new actress and I feel blessed to have been chosen to work alongside Josh, Lauren, Rory and so many other talented humans!!"

Alongside Green, "Red Wedding" will star Lauren LaVera and Rory Culkin, the latter of whom is the brother of fellow actors and known WWE fans Macaulay and Kieran Culkin. Per Deadline, Josh Stolberg, known for his work on the "Saw" franchise, serves as the movie's director and co-writer.

The film, which is in the midst of production in Birmingham, Alabama, will follow the story of a teen and her stepmother who become caught up in a kidnap-and-ransom plot. Once taken to a remote location, the pair then later encounter a homicidal bride and groom that target them and other victims.

As of this writing, Green's exact role in "Red Wedding" is unclear. Since the COVID-19 lockdown, the former WWE Women's United States Champion has taken acting classes with the aim of one day molding herself into a female version of John Cena or Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson, who famously transitioned from pro wrestlers to Hollywood actors. This upcoming project will mark her horror film debut.