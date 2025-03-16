Top WWE Star Posts Photos Of Himself & Family Dining With Actor Kieran Culkin

Kieran Culkin is best known for his work in the acting realm, with notable performances in films such as "Igby Goes Down" and "Real Pain" as well as HBO's "Succession" television series. Outside of this, Kieran is also known for being a fan of WWE. Recently, those two worlds collided.

As revealed on Instagram, former WWE Intercontinental champion Sami Zayn and his wife Khadija went out to dinner with Kieran and his wife Jazz Charton at Eleven Madison Park, a plant-based restaurant centered in New York city. "Fine company, fine food," Zayn wrote alongside images of their dining experience.

Posts of this fine-dining meal come just days after WWE hosted its flagship show of "WWE Raw" from NYC's Madison Square Garden on March 10. Kieran's brothers Macaulay Culkin and Rory Culkin attended the respective show, with Macaulay playing up his appearance to the WWE cameras as Rory sat beside him. Kieran himself attended a WWE show earlier this year, specifically the Netflix debut of "Raw," which emanated from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on January 6.

Zayn's last on-screen WWE appearance came at Elimination Chamber on March 1, when he lost a grueling, unsanctioned match to his friend-turned-rival Kevin Owens. The "Raw" commentary team later announced that Zayn would be out of action indefinitely due to re-aggravated nerve and spinal issues, meaning the timeframe for his return is unknown. Meanwhile, Owens remains in the sights of Randy Orton, who returned to WWE television following the aforementioned unsanctioned match at Elimination Chamber.