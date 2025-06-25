Chelsea Green Discusses Goals In WWE And Beyond

Since returning to WWE in January 2023, Chelsea Green has enjoyed a number of professional feats, such as becoming the inaugural WWE Women's United States Champion and a WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. Additionally, Green co-holds the record for the shortest stint in the Women's Royal Rumble match. Now looking ahead, she aims to put herself in the WWE history books once again.

"I would love to win the world title, but heavy is the head that wears the crown," Green told the "Lightweights Podcast." "The women who win the title, that's a lot of pressure on them. Unfortunately with wrestling, you get to the top, and then people love to tear you down. It's a slippery slope to fall down. When they tear you down, they really rip you to shreds. I'm okay just like being somewhere right here [in the middle] and kind of just being loved because I've been there, I've been hated, the fall from grace was really rough, and I've been cancelled.

"I love the [world] title, but I always thought I could be the first woman to win the Money in the Bank and lose the cash in. I always thought that would be kind of iconic. They need that moment."

In its first eight iterations, the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match produced eight successful winner cash-ins. The cash-in results of the 2025 winner, Naomi, are still pending. Green competed in the 2024 Women's MITB match, but fell short (and from a ladder) as Tiffany Stratton claimed the respective briefcase.