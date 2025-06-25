Chelsea Green Discusses Goals In WWE And Beyond
Since returning to WWE in January 2023, Chelsea Green has enjoyed a number of professional feats, such as becoming the inaugural WWE Women's United States Champion and a WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. Additionally, Green co-holds the record for the shortest stint in the Women's Royal Rumble match. Now looking ahead, she aims to put herself in the WWE history books once again.
"I would love to win the world title, but heavy is the head that wears the crown," Green told the "Lightweights Podcast." "The women who win the title, that's a lot of pressure on them. Unfortunately with wrestling, you get to the top, and then people love to tear you down. It's a slippery slope to fall down. When they tear you down, they really rip you to shreds. I'm okay just like being somewhere right here [in the middle] and kind of just being loved because I've been there, I've been hated, the fall from grace was really rough, and I've been cancelled.
"I love the [world] title, but I always thought I could be the first woman to win the Money in the Bank and lose the cash in. I always thought that would be kind of iconic. They need that moment."
In its first eight iterations, the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match produced eight successful winner cash-ins. The cash-in results of the 2025 winner, Naomi, are still pending. Green competed in the 2024 Women's MITB match, but fell short (and from a ladder) as Tiffany Stratton claimed the respective briefcase.
Green Has Her Eyes Set On Hollywood
Outside the ring, Green is interested in exploring roles in television programming that would allow her to showcase her skills beyond her well-known comedic ones. As examples, Green cited the dark-humor drama "White Lotus" as well as "Wednesday," a supernatural comedy series.
"I loved the acting in Dynasty. I thought it was so good and it was very unrealistic, but they made it real," Green said. "Now, [I'd like to make a cameo in] maybe like White Lotus ... something that would push me outside of the comedy realm. There's just so many shows that I watch that I think about it all the time. God, if there was another season of You, I would love to be a murder victim in You. I would love to be a murder victim in anything really, Wednesday, the new Euphoria. I'm a little too old for Wednesday. I'd have to be like a young teacher in Wednesday, but that's fine."
Overall, Green hopes to shape herself into a female version of John Cena or Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson, who are both known for being WWE wrestlers turned Hollywood stars. "I don't need to be that high, that's pretty incredible, but I would like to be the crossover talent for the females," she said.
While WWE Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie Bella have successfully extended their professional careers to reality television and entrepreneurship, Green believes fans have yet to truly see a woman cross over from wrestling to the acting realm. The former Women's US Champion, however, aims to change that herself over the next five years.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Lightweights Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.