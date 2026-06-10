WWE SmackDown Ratings & Viewership Report: 6/5/2026

The June 5 edition of "WWE SmackDown" has had a slight fall in viewership and a marginal gain in the ratings.

The show, which was held at the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy, drew just over a million viewers, averaging 1,089,000 viewers, slightly down from the previous week's audience of 1,096,000, according to "Programming Insider." The blue brand has witnessed a drop in viewership over the last two weeks, and last week's show in Italy was also lower than the four-week average of 1,204,000, as per "Wrestlenomics."

While viewership saw a dip, the other important metric, the 18-49 key demographic rating, increased from the previous week. The June 5 show rose from 0.23 to 0.24 and was also No. 1 on cable for the night in the 18-49 category.

It should be noted that the show, which was the final show for the Blue brand on its European tour, was taped. "SmackDown" will return to airing live this week, when the Friday night show returns to the United States for an event at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island. The show will feature two first-round matches for the King of the Ring and the Queen of the Ring, with the winner of the King of the Ring match facing off against Je'Von Evans in the semi-finals, while the winner of the women's match will go up against Liv Morgan.