Braun Strowman Is Ready For A WWE Return If The 'Money Is Right'

Braun Strowman has opened the door to a WWE return, but stated that it would take a substantial offer to pull him away from his hosting gig.

Strowman's second run with WWE ended last year, following which he began taping for his TV show. With the main roster now having some notable big men, one of whom is the ever-impressive Oba Femi, he was asked on the "Battleground Podcast" if he could return to the promotion to face the former NXT Champion.

"Money is right, I'm down to do about anything. I'll try anything twice to make sure I don't like it," he said. "You want to back that Brinks truck up, dump some gold bullion on my porch, I'll come whip that young kid's [Oba Femi] a*s real quick. It didn't look like it took Brock too much time to do it this last weekend."

Strowman then clarified his comments, noting how impressed he has been with Oba Femi's recent performances. However, he explained that he is enjoying his time as the host of a food show and reiterated that he is happy with the money he is earning.

"Oba's very impressive. All goofing aside, the kid's got a hell of a future in front of him. He's quite the specimen. And like I said, if WWE pulled their head out of their, you know what, and had some common sense, we could make a lot of money," he said. "So, like I said, to pull me away from the table, it's going to take a hell of a number because, don't get me wrong, this has been very fun for my belly, my bank account, my family, for everybody. And I'm loving it. I miss the ring, don't get me wrong. I miss being in the locker room with the boys. I miss the pop. I miss the fans. I don't miss the politics and the bull crap that comes along with it."

He recently said that he felt restrained during his time in WWE, adding that his ideas in his current role are welcomed by the producers of his shows.