Tatum Paxley Reportedly Bid Farewell To WWE NXT Crowd Following Title Loss

Last night on "WWE NXT," Tatum Paxley lost the Women's North American Title to Zaria in the main event of the show, and now that her near 100-day reign has come to an end, it seems like the 29-year-old could be leaving the developmental brand.

Following Paxley's loss, a fan in attendance at "NXT" took to social media to share that she was saying farewell to the crowd, indicating that it was her last match for the brand. Shortly afterwards, multiple posts emerged online of Paxley hugging fans at ringside, creating further speculation that she's headed to WWE's main roster.

"After the defeat, Tatum Paxley was seen interacting with the fans and starring in a moment that sounded like a farewell. Fans are already raising speculations about a possible move up to the Main Roster. Will the next destination be RAW or SmackDown?"

Após a derrota, Tatum Paxley foi vista interagindo com os fãs e protagonizando um momento que soou como uma despedida. Os fãs já levantam especulações sobre uma possível subida ao Main Roster. Será que o próximo destino é o RAW ou o SmackDown? #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/3UUAjrYZtc — Women's Wrestling Brasil (@AcervoWWBR) June 10, 2026

"You will always be the heart and soul of NXT. You will always be our PAX."

Tatum You will always be the heart and soul of NXT you will always be our PAX @TatumPaxley #ThankYouTatum pic.twitter.com/Jp91j5ICkZ — Esteban Cardenas (@ECBITW) June 10, 2026

Although Paxley's potential departure from "NXT" feels sudden, she's earned the opportunity to be called up after wrestling on the show for over four years and winning two of the most prestigious titles in the brand's women's division. Before holding the Women's North American Title, Paxley enjoyed a short reign as NXT Women's Champion when she defeated Jacy Jayne for the gold last October. However, with Paxley not having much left to accomplish in "NXT," a transition to the main roster seems appropriate given how long she's been assigned to the brand, and having dropped the Women's North American Title to Zaria last night.

If Paxley gets called-up in the near future, she will be the twelfth star from "NXT" that has officially become a member of the main roster this year.