AEW Collision Ratings & Viewership Report: 6/6/2026

The stars of All Elite Wrestling returned to Youngstown, Ohio for the June 6 episode of "AEW Collision," where the company took another step towards the Forbidden Door pay-per-view which takes place on June 28. Divine Dominion retained their AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships against TayJay, The Conglomeration kept hold of their AEW World Trios Championships by defeating La Faccion Ingobernable, and Hazuki advanced to the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament by defeating Persephone, who was then attacked by Mercedes Mone as the show went off the air.

All of that action seemed to help AEW in this weekend's TV ratings as Wrestlenomics, with data gathered by The Programming Insider, have confirmed that the June 6 episode of "Collision" averaged a total of 496,000 viewers. This is a big rise from the 360,000 viewers the May 30 episode averaged, and is in line with 498,000 viewers that watched the preempted one hour episode on May 27. The June 6 show was also 29% above the trailing four week average of 384,000 viewers, and is the highest average viewership "Collision" has earned in its regular Saturday night timeslot since the Grand Slam Australia special back in February.

There was also a big jump in the 18-49 demographic as "Collision" posted a 0.08 number, up from last week's 0.05 number and back in line with the number posted after the preempted May 30 show. It's also 33% above the trailing four week average of 0.06, and is the highest number posted in the demographic since the Slam Dunk episodes that aired on March 21 and 22 respectively. With all that said, "Collision" only ranked in joint 13th place for the prime time cable rankings for Saturday night, a night that was dominated by game three of the Stanley Cup finals which aired on ABC.