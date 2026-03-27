AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report, 3/21/2026 & 3/22/2026

Last week's "AEW Collision" — "Slam Dunk Saturday" and "Slam Dunk Sunday" — which aired over the course of two days, grew in both viewership and ratings.

"Collision," which was taped on March 18 in Fresno, California, aired in two parts, March 21 and 22, and both shows saw a rise in viewership. The March 21 edition saw viewership grow to 469,000 viewers on average, as per "Wrestlenomics," growing from the 458,000 it secured in the previous week. The following day, "Slam Dunk Sunday," saw the viewership rise even further as it crossed the 600,000 mark, with an average viewership of 616,000 for the night. Both nights were one-hour episodes, which were scheduled to air at 11 p.m., but were delayed due to the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament.

The 18-49 key demographic ratings for both nights also witnessed a gain from the previous week's rating of 0.07. Saturday night's show delivered a rating of 0.10, while the following night, the ratings improved even further as it averaged 0.12.

Saturday night's show featured a bunch of tag team matches, as well as an AEW TNT Championship match, where Kyle Fletcher retained his title, while Sunday's match also had some tag team matches, including an AEW World Trios title match.

This coming week's "Collision" will air live on Saturday, March 28, and will feature an AEW Women's World Tag Team match, as well as an AEW International Championship match.