AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report, 3/14/2026

Thanks to another tweak in Nielsen's ratings formula and an overall uptick in interest to start the year, AEW has enjoyed decent viewership so far for both "Dynamite" and "Collision" in 2026. But with stiff competition facing them last Saturday, and AEW Revolution set to occur a day later, some felt as though "Collision" could suffer a bit of a lull.

That wasn't the case, however. Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider report that the March 14 "Collision" episode drew 458K total viewers, and 0.07 in the 18-49 demographic. Both numbers were up from March 7, with total viewership climbing 24% from 370K, while 18-49 was up 40% from 0.04. The increases were less against the four week average, with total viewership rising only 4% from 442K while there was no change in 18-49.

AEW will likely still look at that as good news in terms of total viewership, which is up 11% and 19% year over year from Q1 2025 and March 2025. The picture isn't as rosy year over year in 18-49, however, which is down 33% in both categories, though how much that is related to the new ratings system is unclear. "Collision's" numbers came despite the aforementioned strong competition, which included the NBA, college basketball, and the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic.

Despite being only a day before Revolution, "Collision" featured a major lucha style main event in the former of Andrade El Idolo taking on dual AEW/CMLL star Mascara Dorada. Despite a spirited effort from Dorada, Andrade emerged victorious, and would go on to carry that momentum to Revolution the next day, where he defeated another fellow luchador in Bandido.