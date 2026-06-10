Brie Bella Knows How Much Time She Has Left In WWE

In just four months since returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble, Brie Bella has captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles alongside Paige and has been wrestling on a regular basis since becoming champion, a run that many fans didn't expect to see from the 42-year-old. During a recent edition of "The Nikki & Brie Show," Bella admitted that her time is limited in the ring, but has been satisfied with her work as of late, especially after being trained by her husband, former AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson.

"This run I'm doing in WWE, I know where I stand and how much longer I have and what it is. So I'm like, I don't want to have any regrets," she stated. "I feel like people are recognizing all the training I'm doing, especially Bryan's my coach, and I think they are all seeing the inspiration of Bryan ... he's incredible and let me tell you, he's hard on me, which is what I need. And he gives me hard feedback."

Knowing that she's determined to not have any regrets during her last run with WWE, Bella also explained that she's focused on defending the tag team titles as much as possible. "We've had a lot of title matches since WrestleMania. I think actually, I could be wrong, but the most out of any male or female since WrestleMania ... any tag team that wants to fight us, we're ready."

Usually, Nikki Bella would be tagging with her sister, but the ankle injury she suffered in March has kept her out of action.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Nikki & Brie Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.