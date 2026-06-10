Kay Lee Ray Reflects On Changing Her Name To Alba Fyre In WWE

Following her historic reign as WWE NXT UK Women's Champion, Kay Lee Ray's in-ring name would be changed to Alba Fyre shortly after making her debut for "WWE NXT" in Orlando, Florida. Once she was called up to WWE's main roster, she continued to wrestle under Fyre despite many knowing her from the success she had in "WWE NXT UK," and during a recent interview with the "Daily Star," she explained how the name Alba Fyre was born.

"It was WWE's idea. I pitched some names, but ultimately it was one that they suggested that we went with. And again, Alba Fyre, it's Scottish Fire. That is what I am. They know what they're doing. They're WWE, and I always feel differently from independents. WWE, I'm an actor on their TV show. If they present a character to me, I'm going to play that character. But on the independents, I'm going to play the character that I want to play." Ray also revealed the name she pitched to WWE before being given Alba Fyre. "Paisley was actually one that I suggested. I was born in Paisley, so some sort of like Paisley Ray or something like that, so it kind of went with the Kay Lee, but they were like, 'No, you're a badass. We need something fire.'"

This past April, Ray was part of WWE's post-WrestleMania cuts, but the Scottish star recently shared an update on her release, revealing that her contract was expiring and that she made the decision not to re-sign with the company. Additionally, the 33-year-old just made her return to the independent wrestling scene last week when she defeated Molly Spartan at EVE 150: History Makers / Rule Breakers as Kay Lee Ray.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Daily Star" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.