Nikki Bella Wants 'Meaningful Story' In WWE After She Returns From Injury

WWE's Nikki Bella has been out of action since March after suffering an ankle injury, causing her to miss WrestleMania 42, where she was booked to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with Brie Bella. Before reuniting with her sister, Nikki Bella turned heel in the pursuit of the Women's World Championship, and during a recent interview with "Casino Guru," she expressed wanting to play the villain again while being inserted into a noteworthy storyline before her contract expires in January 2028.

"I want a meaningful story. I'd love to be a heel. I just want to have that type of creative, that story that we used to have. I need that," she explained. "I don't want to show up every week and not know what's going on, and let's just get through TV ... I want passion there, and I want something creatively that's like, 'Oh s***, she's back.' I really want to push myself outside the box. I would love to win a championship. It would be great to win a championship if it matches the story."

Bella also labelled her injury status as "TBD," but is hoping that she'll be given the green light this month. "Until we get a look inside again through X-rays and MRIs, you just don't know. I'm hoping in June at some point, and that's why I'm working really hard on getting my strength back."

Above all, Bella reiterated that she wants to be placed in an "epic story" before officially retiring from professional wrestling, but it remains to be seen if most of her final run will be alongside her sister, or if she will be chasing the goals she's listed as a singles star.