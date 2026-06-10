AEW's Skye Blue Opens Up About Participating In Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament

One-third of AEW's Triangle of Madness, Skye Blue, is set to take on Sareee in the first round of the 2026 Women's Owen Hart Memorial tournament, with the women fighting to move on for the chance to challenge for the AEW Women's World Championship at AEW All In: London. The match will take place Wednesday night on "AEW Dynamite: Summer Blockbuster," and Blue said she's feeling confident on an episode of "Close Up with Renee Paquette."

"I've been in a couple of Owens before, so this one, I feel the most prepared [with] the most to prove," Blue said. "I came back from an injury and I haven't made it to a finals of an Owen yet, so I feel this is my one to show everybody that this is what I'm ready to do. Yes, it's Thekla holding the belt, but what's a better way to prove myself and prove how hard I've worked than to wrestle the best woman in our division?"

Blue said that wrestling a friend is different than wrestling an enemy, but both she and Thekla have the mentality that nothing else matters besides the Triangle of Madness being on top. She said she's never wrestled at an All In or at Wembley Stadium, and she thinks it would be really special. Blue isn't looking past Sareee, however.

"I've never wrestled her and I'm very excited," she said. "I love wrestling the Japanese girls. I feel like they bring out a different style in all of us here at TV, because it's different. Japanese wrestling, Lucha libre, American wrestling, they're all different. They all bring something else to the table."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit AEW's "Close up with Renee Paquette" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.