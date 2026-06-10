Chavo Guerrero Details Involvement In Steven Spielberg Film Disclosure Day

Steven Spielberg's latest film "Disclosure Day" is set to be in theaters this Friday, and while its a science fiction film focused on the disclosure of extraterrestrial existence, it's also a film with a wrestling component. That's because the film opens at a wrestling event, featuring AEW wrestlers Brian Cage and Lance Archer, and former WWE/WCW/TNA/Lucha Underground wrestler Chavo Guerrero Jr., who also helped choreograph the match. Appearing on "Gabby AF," Guerrero revealed how his involvement came together.

"I got this call from a producer that's working for Amblin Productions, which is Steve Spielberg," Guerrero said. "And I'm like 'Amblin? Okay, what's this about?' So when I agreed to do it, usually for a movie, I get a script, the whole script, and I've got to read the whole script and kind of know the whole tone of the movie, see what's going on, so I can kind of put together scenes and stuff.

"For Steven Spielberg's movie, I got one page. I get this page and I'm like 'Okay. What do I...what do you want from me?' But it forced me to work directly with Steven Spielberg. He and I put together this scene in the movie."

Guerrero said that his interactions with Spielberg were positive, and that Spielberg was hands-on with the scene, even suggesting changes to the match. The third generation luchador also revealed that Spielberg, who he called "The Governor" on set, was actually a closeted old school wrestling fan, having enjoyed watching Andre the Giant back in the day.

"He's awesome, he's just awesome," Guerrero said. "And he respected pro wrestling...we had 200 extras and he just looked at everybody in the crowd, and he goes 'Everybody. These guys are pros. Just listen to them.' I still can't divulge too much cause it hasn't aired yet, but it's pretty damn good. It's just, it was a very cool bucket list [thing]. I checked that one off;I worked directly with Steven Spielberg."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Gabby AF" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription