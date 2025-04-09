AEW Stars To Appear In Upcoming Steven Spielberg Film

At this point, AEW stars are more than familiar with the world of film, with AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm, Kamille, and Britt Baker all appearing in "Queen of the Ring," while former AEW World Champion MJF was part of "The Iron Claw," and will soon be seen in "Happy Gilmore 2." Now, two other AEW stars are about to enter some uncharted territory in the world of Hollywood, by staring in a Steven Spielberg film.

PWInsider reports that Lance Archer and Brian Cage of the Don Callis Family were recently spotted at Long Island, New York's Paramount Theater, where they were filming scenes for Spielberg's upcoming picture. Though it was indicated other wrestlers were involved in the scene, only Chavo Guerrero Jr. was confirmed. Guerrero will be serving as the referee for the scene, and is said to be in charge of the "pro wrestling side of the stunts."

Wrestling appears to be an important part of the Spielberg film, with a casting call for extras to play wrestling fans first going out in January, a month before filming began. Despite that, plenty is still unknown about the film, including the title and the plot, beyond that it is believed to revolve around UFOs. Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo, Wyatt Russel, and Noah Robbins are set to star, in addition to Archer, Cage, and Guerrero.

Filming of the scene occurred before Cage was put out with a knee injury he suffered on March 20, one that ultimately prevented him and Archer from challenging The Hurt Syndicate for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at AEW Dynasty. Archer has since continued on in the singles division, losing a match to Brody King last week on "Dynamite."