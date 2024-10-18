Details On Cut Storyline For AEW Star MJF In The Iron Claw

Former AEW World Champion MJF wrapped up his 2023 by making his long-awaited acting debut in "The Iron Claw," a biopic documenting the tragic tale of the Von Erich family, with MJF playing the role of Lance Von Erich. However, that role reportedly went from being a prominent speaking role to a brief cameo, so what happened?

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lance Von Erich was supposed to be brought into the story as a fake Von Erich cousin that would be part of the family on TV. This was meant to take place after the death of David Von Erich, and the injury to Kerry Von Erich that led to his foot being amputated, which would have resulted in Lance holding up the family for more money, before being fired in the context of the story. However, this plotline was eventually scrapped as the film was already very long, and all of MJF's scenes, outside of the aforementioned cameo, ended up on the cutting room floor.

"The Iron Claw" also cut out any mention of Chris Von Erich, the fifth Von Erich brother whose passing was combined into Kerry's death in the movie, something that the last remaining Von Erich brother, Kevin, was unhappy about, even though he understood why they did it. As for how MJF felt about his scenes being cut, he was very understanding, as he explained in an interview in December 2023 that he and the director both agreed the movie should focus on the actual Von Erich family, and that his scenes didn't really add anything meaningful to the overarching story being told. MJF will get more opportunities to make it big in Hollywood, as he has already landed two more movie roles, including a part in "Happy Gilmore 2."

