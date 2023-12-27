AEW Champion MJF Discusses Reduced Screen Time In The Iron Claw, Executive Producer Role

"The Iron Claw" finally hit theaters this past weekend, which was good news for fans of MJF, as the AEW World Champion served not only as an Executive Producer in the film but starred as the kayfabe Von Erich brother, Lance Von Erich. Unfortunately, those hoping for a meaty role from MJF were left disappointed, as his appearance as Lance was said to have amounted to only one shot.

As it turns out, there's a reason for that. In an interview with Comicbook.com, MJF revealed that his role as Lance originally called for more screen time, and he confirmed footage more footage of his performance is out there somewhere.

"There most certainly is [an extended scene]," MJF said. "I don't know where it's going to live. There was a scene where me and him [Efron] were talking, but me and [director] Sean [Durkin] both completely understood that...listen, I want this film to succeed, and the film needed to be about the brothers. As fun as I had shooting that scene, realistically, it didn't add to the overarching story and the importance of the story between the brothers and what they were going through in dealing with the pressures that their father put on them. It didn't fit in the pieces of the puzzle.

"I'm sure that you're going to find that there was a lot of stuff that got cut and it wasn't because it wasn't good. I think everything that was shot was absolutely fantastic. Not just my stuff, but every actor had stuff that got cut. It's just like there's only so much time. The story that's most important is the brothers. That's what it came down to. I couldn't agree with Sean Durkin more on the decisions he made. The film is an absolute masterpiece."