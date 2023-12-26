The Iron Claw's Holt McCallany On Playing Wrestling Legend Fritz Von Erich - Exclusive

How does your process differ when you're portraying a real person rather than a fictional character? Is it easier or more difficult? Were you able to talk to Kevin and get some insight into what Fritz was like?

So I'll answer that question in two parts. The first thing is that it is more difficult when you're playing a real person because you feel a responsibility. He still has family, he still has friends, he still has colleagues that are still... Even though Fritz died in 1997, there are still a lot of people, including Kevin Von Erich, who knew him very well. And he's a guy for whom volumes have been written. He's, I think, an icon in the wrestling world, and I wanted to do him justice. So I couldn't meet with him, but I did ask to meet with Kevin. And sadly, I couldn't get authorization to do that. There are reasons for that that frankly were hard for me to accept, and I would probably be indiscreet if I got too into too many details about why the studio felt that I shouldn't meet with Kevin Von Erich.

But if you can't meet with the guy that you're playing, the person that you want to meet with is somebody who knew him really well. So for example, when I did a television show called "Mindhunter" for Netflix, I was playing a character that was based on a former FBI agent named Robert Ressler. And my co-star, a very talented actor named Jonathan Groff, was playing a character that was based on his partner, John Douglas, who wrote the book "Mindhunter." Robert Ressler died in 2013, so I couldn't meet with Robert, but John Douglas is still alive. So I said, "Even though I'm not playing Douglas, I'm still going to go to Virginia, and I'm going to spend a weekend with him and his family, and I'm going to pick his brain, and I'm going to learn everything that I can learn from him about who Robert really was."

You can read about him, you can watch certain interviews, and you can gain a lot that way, but it's very much an advantage for an actor to have access to someone who knew the character intimately. And obviously [with Fritz], that's Kevin. I did make the request to meet with Kevin, but sadly, I wasn't able to meet with Kevin until last night for the first time. But I saw a video clip of Kevin being interviewed just after the first time that he had ever seen the film, and he said, "I didn't think they would be able to find an actor to play Fritz, but they found one. He was the right guy." And that meant the world to me because he knew his dad. If he was comfortable with my interpretation of his father, then I must have been on the right track.