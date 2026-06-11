TKO Announces New Global Partnership With SuperFile Across WWE & UFC

If there's one thing that TKO Holdings Group loves more than money, it's new sponsorship opportunities that help them bring in more money. And on Tuesday, they added another to the fold for both WWE and UFC. In a press release, TKO announced a new global partnership with SuperFile, "an American technology company building the future of digital ownership through trust, control, and simplicity."

As part of this partnership, SuperFile will now become the first ever "Official Secure File Sharing Partner" for both UFC and WWE. The partnership will formally kick off this weekend, as SuperFile joins Crypto.com and RAM Trucks as the official sponsors for UFC Freedom 250, which will take place on the South Lawn of the White House.

"Brands that earn a place inside UFC and WWE understand that these platforms deliver more than reach — they deliver relevance at the highest level of sports and entertainment," TKO VP and Head of US Global Partnerships Robby Miller said in a statement. "SuperFile is redefining how organizations protect, control, and share their digital content, and they are entering the conversation at exactly the right moment. From UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House, to Conor McGregor's highly anticipated return during International Fight Week, to WrestleMania, SuperFile is using some of the world's most-watched sports and entertainment events to make a powerful statement about the future of digital ownership."

The new partnership comes only days after WWE settled its shareholder lawsuit, which had featured accusations that WWE executives had attempted to delete messages containing potential evidence of the messaging app Signal. As such, WWE's partnership with SuperFile, a file sharing company, may be seen as ironic to some fans.