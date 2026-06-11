AEW's Jeff Jarrett Says Tony Khan Will Appear On TNA Episode Of Dark Side Of The Ring

There's only a few weeks left until the seventh season of "Dark Side of the Ring" premieres with its first ever three-part episode. Those episodes are reserved for the story of TNA Wrestling and includes interviews with many talent including Jeff Jarrett and The Hardy Boys. Matt Hardy said that he and his brother were interviewed for a couple of hours and also revealed that this might be the show's final season.

VICE released the official trailer for season 7 that features Hardy, Samoa Joe, Eddie Kingston, and Scott Steiner. It also featured a surprising person; AEW owner Tony Khan. In the clip he says, "it is 'Dark Side of the Ring' after all." On a recent episode of "My World", Jarrett confirms Khan in on the TNA episode when talking about surprising people being involved. "You saw Tony Khan sat down in front of it." He said it's possible that they asked Khan about other things for some of the upcoming episodes this season.

The official trailer for Dark Side of the Ring season 7 pic.twitter.com/oVrX9sdTws — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) June 3, 2026

Jarrett said the episode was only supposed to be an hour, but "Dark Side and VICE were like, there's no way we can tell this story in one hour. So, two hours. And then they got to that point and said 'we're not doing the story justice', three hours. They said it could have easily gone into four hours." Jarrett revealed he was interviewed in his home, but they wanted to interview Karen Jarrett elsewhere. When she got home, she was exhausted "because having to relive some of that is extremely emotional." He said there are some "real rough spots" on these episodes.

Season 7 of "Dark Side of the Ring" begins on July 7 with a special two-hour premiere. The final hour of TNA's story will air the following week.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit My World with Jeff Jarrett and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.