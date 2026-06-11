Ex-WWE Board Member Thinks Nick Khan Tipped Off Wall Street Journal About Janel Grant

Thanks to a judge unsealing confidential information as part of the recently settled WWE shareholder lawsuit, new suspicions regarding who tipped off the Wall Street Journal regarding the WWE's investigation into hush money payments Vince McMahon made to Janel Grant and others have emerged. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Grant posted the deposition of Michelle McKenna, who served on WWE's Board of Directors from September 2022 to October 2023. In her testimony, McKenna stated it was her opinion that WWE President Nick Khan had leaked the story to the press.

McKenna's belief was, in part, formed by her theory that the leaker was someone not on the WWE Board, but rather someone in management that "was privy to board meetings and privy to documents, who may have wanted Vince out. She also stated she didn't think McMahon's daughter, former WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon and her husband, current WWE chief content officer Paul Levesque, were involved in the leak. During cross examination, McKenna admitted she had no evidence confirming Khan's involvement, but remained firm that she believed Khan had been the leaker.

Since the emergence of hush money scandal and Grant's subsequent lawsuit against McMahon and WWE, accusing the former of sex trafficking and abuse, Khan has become a key figure in both, including being accused by Grant of having knowledge of her relationship with McMahon. McKenna's testimony, however, is the first time anyone has suggested that Khan, or anyone, had been responsible for the story leaking to the press. Khan has remained largely quiet regarding the lawsuit and scandals surrounding McMahon, though he gave some testimony on it during his own deposition as part of the shareholder lawsuit.