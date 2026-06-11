Brie Bella Shares Love Of 'Timeless' Gwen Stefani With WWE Star

After spending the last 20 years being professional wrestlers, entering the reality TV scene, creating a beauty line, and starting a podcast, The Bella Twins have become a staple in mainstream culture, having inspired many who are looking to begin a career in wrestling, fashion or entrepreneurship. However, during an episode of "The Nikki & Brie Show," the sisters reflected on which celebrities inspired them in their teenage years, with Brie Bella crediting American singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani for having a fashion impact on generations of women.

"Sol Ruca and I were actually talking cause I was like, 'Do you get some of your inspo from Gwen Stefani?' Just cause that's when I finally transitioned to Brie Mode. My inspo was Gwen Stefani because obviously middle school, obsessed with her. And granted, when you and I dressed like her in middle school, it was JNCO's and crop tops and we'd put the jewels, but with my wrestling gear, I tried to mock her as much as I could ... So, you think of how far apart in age Sol and I are. But both inspired by Gwen. And that's what Gwen is. Like it doesn't matter the age you are. She inspires every age group, every era. She's timeless, but also she has such a funky cool style and for someone to make that timeless means you're a legend."

After stepping away from wrestling full-time for seven years, The Bella Twins both returned to WWE within the last year. That said, while Brie Bella is currently enjoying a WWE Women's Tag Team Title run with Paige, Nikki Bella has been on the sidelines due to an ankle injury, which caused her to miss this year's WrestleMania.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Nikki & Brie Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.