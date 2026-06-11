WWE Reportedly Seeking AAA TV Deal, Want It Watched By 'Important People'

AAA is quickly becoming one of the most talked about brands in professional wrestling, in large part thanks to the saga of El Grande Americano and the buzz surrounding that story. However, the decision for WWE to have one night of AAA's biggest show of the year, TripleMania, take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, puzzled a lot of fans.

However, in the latest episode of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer explained that the reason behind WWE moving one night of TripleMania to the United States is because the company wants important people to see AAA for themselves.

"This show is not done to maximize a gate, or maximize attendance, it is done for the reason of getting this product to be watched live by important people who will then, in some form, invest in this product in the United States." Meltzer went on to say that WWE didn't buy AAA because the powers that be want AAA to be the most popular company in Mexico, or even because it was popular in Mexico. WWE bought AAA so the company could make as much money world wide for WWE as humanly possible.

As for what WWE are hoping to get out of these people, the main thing would be a TV deal in the United States as AAA runs solely on YouTube outside of Mexico. "They're looking for sponsors and for TV deals, those people aren't going to fly to Monterrey, they're not going to fly to Mexico City. You bring it to–it had to be L.A., or it had to be Vegas and I think that it's probably easier to get those people to Vegas. So they run the show in Vegas, and they want to run in a nice, small location...the smaller the location, in many ways, the more intimate the location, the better the show is for the people in the building." AAA does have a TV deal with FOX that showcases the promotion's weekly show in Central and South America, but that won't be impacted if the company got on to American stations in the near future.

Please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.