Janel Grant Responds To Anonymous Emails That First Tipped Off WWE Board Of Directors

Janel Grant distanced herself from anonymous emails sent to WWE executives, exhibited in the shareholder lawsuit that was settled in principle last week.

Grant's own lawsuit, filed in January 2024 alleging sexual abuse and trafficking at the hands of Vince McMahon during her time working for the company, looks set to go into private arbitration following a joint motion filed on Thursday.

Her allegations were central to the shareholder suit, given shareholders were suing over the WWE-UFC merger under Endeavor being predetermined, on the basis that McMahon could remain an executive despite the allegations of sexual misconduct and related NDA payments.

As such, anonymous emails have been uncovered from someone purporting to be a friend of Grant, addressed to several executives describing similar allegations to Grant's. The emails were sent on March 30, April 11, and April 14, 2022.

However, Grant disputes much of what is said in the emails; the first one makes mention of the sender living on the street, addiction to Percocet, and later getting sober with Grant. In her Instagram post Grant said:

"There is no person who knew me in life pre-dating 2019 who could write this... A friend? I see a trick to steer public perception. Homeless? I shared my background at work. Rehab? I shared my experience with grief counselling at work. Addiction? I shared that quitting nicotine lozenges wasn't easy at work. A threat to expose info? It's a highly reactive environment with security vendors in place. The rest of the email? It repackages years of time and illogical events involving a lot of people who have eyeballs into a logic sounding storyline with only a few people. This email doesn't contain allegations. This email is a storyline."