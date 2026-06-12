Several WWE Names Reportedly Expressing Interest In Attending UFC Freedom 250 Event

Billed as a celebration of the "American fighting spirit," UFC Freedom 250 is just two days away from emanating from the "Nation's Capital" at the White House in Washington, D.C. WWE, who a sister company to UFC under the TKO banner, will take part in this historic event. Interestingly enough, it appears more Superstars who aren't scheduled to be there are interested in attending the show.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, of those who are supposed to be there this weekend, it was reported by close sources that a number of other WWE talents have reached out and expressed interest in this polarizing showcase. Even if "not in an official capacity." Additionally, it appears that several backstage WWE personnel are expected to be in attendance throughout the weekend, though the names of those talents weren't mentioned in this report.

The WWE stars who are scheduled to appear at the Fan Fest event at The Ellipse this Saturday and Sunday, include Charlotte Flair, Bron Breakker, The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso), The Miz, the Men's United States Champion Trick Williams, and the Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton.

UFC Freedom 250 will air live from the South Lawn of the White House at 8 PM EST on Paramount Plus this Sunday.