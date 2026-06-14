Backstage Update On Danhausen Following NY Knicks Win

For the first time in over five decades, the New York Knicks are now the 2026 NBA Champions, as they charged through with a 94-90 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in game five. Outside of the players who made this long awaited victory happen, there is one man whose behind the scenes hexes worked in New York's favor, WWE Superstar Danhausen. And it appears based on his help of "uncursing" the team, the self-proclaimed "King of New York" might just get his name showcased under the big bright lights of "The Big Apple" moving forward.

According to Fightful Select, one WWE source told the publication that they expect to make the "Very Nice, Very Evil" star a "fixture of promotion in the New York area moving forward." With how much popularity Danhausen and the Knicks have generated throughout the team's season, WWE is thoroughly happy with this association, to the point that discussions are being held on how to continue capitalizing on this success when the Stamford-based promotion heads to Madison Square Garden for Saturday Night's Main Event on Saturday, July 18. It appears ideas for additional content and merchandise are being discussed for Danhausen at Fanatics Fest, the same weekend as Saturday Night's Main Event.

Though he went from cursing the Knicks and ESPN host Stephen A. Smith during the first round of playoffs to having a change of heart, the Knicks were unstoppable. That said, Danhausen wants to get rewarded for his efforts. The star specifically requested on X [formerly known as Twitter] that he wants an entire day, a statue, a mural, and parade in his honor-hausen.