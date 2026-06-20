Former WWE Star Recalls Getting Into Wrestling Via Controversial Gene Snitsky Angle

Wrestling captivates us through death-defying feats, colorful costumes, storylines, and the overall spectacle. There are a multitude of different ways to become a wrestling fan from watching shows with a relative, channel surfing, word of mouth, or seeing a cool clip on the internet.

During an interview with Studio 1 Sports Channel, TNA Knockout Indi Hartwell revealed how she became a wrestling fan. She doesn't think of the moves or matches, but specific segments. "When I go back to when I was 8 years old, first discovering wrestling, I don't know if the Snitsky thing is the first thing I ever saw, but it was something that was just ingrained in my mind." Two of the most memorable segments that stand out to Hartwell as a fan were controversial moments. One was when Gene Snitksy kicked a baby into the crowd and the other was the live sex celebration with Edge and Lita.

Hartwell connected with the larger-than-life stories as a fan and believes it played a role in her story with Dexter Lumis. "I think the stuff with Index stuff with me and Dexter got really over because it was realistic, but also kind of outlandish. I think it's really important in wrestling to have those moments and those stories because those are the things that people will remember the most." Hartwell recently appeared with Lumis in a video to show his post-WWE transformation.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Studio 1 Sports Channel and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.