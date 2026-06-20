JBL Shares Thoughts On Original ECW & WWE Reboot

When it comes to the original ECW, or even WWE's 2006 reboot, WWE Hall of Famer JBL's involvement begins and ends with the two One Night Stand PPV's in 2005 and 2006. But that was enough involvement for JBL to have an opinion on how WWE handled bringing ECW back. On the latest episode of "Something to Wrestle," JBL received a fan question about it, and admitted that WWE's handling of the reboot wasn't good, and thus prevented any chance of him appearing in it.

"I thought we did a really poor job with ECW, the reboot," JBL said. "We didn't hold true to what ECW was. And because of that, we weren't running, like, ECW arenas. If we'd been running the ECW Arena, it would've been a true reboot, I think it would've made a lot of sense for me to come in a be a heel. King was a great heel, Jerry Lawler was a great heel before me with ECW. But since it wasn't...there wasn't really a lot of reason for it. And as far as I know, there was never any talk about me being in the reboot of ECW."

JBL admitted that, at the time, he wasn't all that familiar with ECW, having been focused on his own work during the time that ECW was at its peak. It was only when he appeared at the first One Night Stand did he realize what he had been missing, leading to him wishing he had been able to appear in ECW during its heyday.

"I walked out there in 04 [05], and as soon as I got out there, I thought 'This is what it's all about,'" JBL said. "This is cool. I understand now the passion.' Man, that would have been fun to be a heel in ECW back in the 90s."



If you use any quotes in this article, please credit "Something To Wrestle" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription