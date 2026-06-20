Liv Morgan Explains How She Accidentally Pitched WWE On Using Oprah As Her Ring Name

In the past, Liv Morgan has explained the long process that went into establishing her WWE name after being given the choice between "Liv Morgan or Liv Gallow." However, the process was so frustrating for Morgan that she jokingly suggested a name which has haunted her to this day.

"So, I was actually just being a bit cheeky, to be honest," she admitted during an interview with "The Early Bird Special." "I sent in, you know, a couple of different lists of names, and they kept on denying them, denying them, denying them. And then, so, at the end of one email, I sent in another final list of names, and then I was like, 'I would seriously love and be happy with any of these. Like, I'd even be happy being Oprah,' you know? Like, at this point."

Obviously WWE didn't let Morgan share a name with talk show host and media mogul Oprah Winfrey. Morgan then added that the name has become somewhat of a running joke backstage, with many still calling her 'Oprah' whenever they get the chance.

"Yeah, they call me 'Oprah.' They just don't want to forget it. And so, they just never let me live it down and it wasn't something I was being serious about," she protested. "I guess that's what happens through technology and email: you can't tell anyone's tone!"

During the same podcast appearance, Morgan also opened up about the training that went into producing her song, "Trouble." According to her, she had to book herself into a three-day intensive pop star boot camp in order to prepare herself for her live entrance at WrestleMania 42.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Early Bird Special," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.