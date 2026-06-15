Former WWE Star D-Von Dudley Admits It Was 'Scary' Wrestling Vince & Shane McMahon

Fans would think one-half of WWE Hall of Famers The Dudley Boyz, D-Von Dudley, wouldn't be scared of anything. The ECW original, alongside Bubba Ray Dudley, competed against many top stars throughout his lengthy career, and the pair even put many of them through tables. In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Dudley spoke about some of the wrestlers he hated working with.

Not because he disliked the opponents as people, he explained, but for many other in-ring reasons. Two names on the list were former WWE chairman Vince McMahon and his son, Shane, both who wrestled, or at least mixed it up in the ring, often during the Attitude Era. Dudley said he had to accept working with them and did what he had to do.

"Working with those guys, you're scared for a couple of reasons," Dudley explained. "Number one, it's the boss and the boss' son, so you don't want to hurt them. So, you have to be ultra careful on how you treat them and how you move them. But, I will say this. Shane was a true champ. Shane didn't care. Shane put his body on the line every single night during that time. With Vince, it was a different story."

He said the elder McMahon was more difficult to work with, because he didn't want to "p*** off the boss." Dudley listed over 10 names of those the team hated working with in the list inspired by a previous video he released about those he loved being in the ring with.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit D-Von Dudley on YouTube and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.