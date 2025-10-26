D-Von Dudley Reflects On How Wrestling Biz Has Changed, Shares Thoughts On WWE Unreal

From the beginning of his career in 1991 to his in-ring retirement at TNA Bound for Glory 2025, D-Von Dudley has had a front-row seat to the many ups and downs of the pro wrestling business. During an interview with VideoGamer, Dudley reflected on one of the biggest ways that the industry has changed over the last 30-plus years.

"I feel, and so many other wrestlers feel this way, there's a lack of respect from some of the younger talent," Dudley said. "That's fine. It's just because they weren't taught the proper ways when coming into the business."

As an example, Dudley stated that he always makes sure to approach veterans older than himself in the locker room and let them know how much of an impact they had on his childhood and career. He doesn't feel that same respect from most of the younger talent in the locker room, however.

In addition to that, Dudley believes the industry has lost many of its greatest minds. While he credited Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Michael Hayes for their current work in WWE, the former ECW star doesn't believe there are many great producers left.