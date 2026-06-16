Jalen Brunson Of The New York Knicks Acknowledges WWE's Danhausen

The New York Knicks broke a 53-year curse when they won the NBA Championship on Sunday. During the opening round of the playoffs, the Knicks lost two consecutive games to the Atlanta Hawks when WWE Superstar Danhausen declared them "uncursed". After that, the Knicks went on a storybook run, winning 15 of 16 games to make it to the finals. They took "Knicks in Five" seriously and won the championship in Game 5. Danhausen's lore grew nationwide not just among NBA fans, but NHL fans. He "uncursed" the Carolina Hurricanes and they won the Stanley Cup.

Danhausen has been invited to the Knicks parade on Thursday. On Monday, NBA Finals MVP and WWE fan, Jalen Brunson was a guest on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" alongside Karl-Anthony Towns and Head Coach Mike Brown. Fallon asked them about Danhausen "uncursing" the Knicks. Brunson admits he was skeptical at first, but "you have to believe it now." Danhausen posted the clip on social media and wrote "DANHAUSEN KNEW THEY BELIEVED. Thank you @jalenbrunson1 @KarlTowns and @FallonTonight for confirming Danhausens cursing and uncursing powers to the world."

He followed up to let Fallon know that he is "safe from curses for now." Brunson appeared on "SmackDown" in 2024 along with fellow NBA star, Tyrese Haliburton. He helped LA Knight win a MITB qualifying match.

It doesn't appear that Danhausen will be done with New York anytime soon. According to reports, there are discussions on how to capitalize on Danhausen's success when WWE heads to Madison Square Garden for Saturday Night's Main Event next month. Both Danhausen and the Knicks will be at the Fanatics event the weekend of the SNME show. WWE is selling a NBA Champions shirt with Danhausen on it along with a Knicks themed WWE replica title. Danhausen also declared himself "King of New York" and would like a statue, mural, or an entire day in his honor.