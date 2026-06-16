Rick Martel Says He Turned Down WWE Hall Of Fame

Rick "The Model" Martel is best known for his WWE stint in the Golden Era, where he established himself as a narcissistic model character. While he had a few runs in other promotions after leaving the WWE in 1997, the veteran has been retired since 1999 but still interacts with pro wrestling on his social media accounts along with occasional in-person appearances around promotions in Canada.

Despite being a prominent mid-carder in the 80s, fans and veterans like Jake "the Snake" Roberts have been puzzled that he's still yet to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, which Martel explained during an appearance on "Prime Time with Sean Mooney." "I did, a while back. You know, I got a call but I wasn't ready," Martel admitted. "I'm not sure if I would go, or — right now, I'm enjoying myself." However, Martel didn't fully close the door on the idea, suggesting that he could change his mind if he received the right offer.

Another veteran and WWE HOFer, Booker T, has shared the sentiment that Martel should be inducted. Booker made the case for Martel's induction by stating that he's the very definition of a Hall of Famer and that his resume speaks for itself. During Martel's WCW run, he faced Booker and based on their work, Booker believes Martel is one of the best he ever locked up with in the ring. On top of this, he also expressed the desire to be the one to induct him into the Hall of Fame, further recalling how he was a fan of Martel during his Strike Force days alongside fellow WWE HOFer Tito Santana.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Prime Time with Sean Mooney," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.