Booker T Says It Would Be An Honor To Induct This 90s WWE Star Into Hall Of Fame

In two months, WWE will honor its newest Hall of Fame class from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. So far, confirmed members of this class include Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Michelle McCool. According to Booker T, a member of the 2013 and 2019 classes, there is another name worthy of joining the hallowed halls — that being "The Model" Rick Martel.

"He truly is a Hall of Famer. I think Rick Martel, his resume speaks for itself," Booker said on the "Hall of Fame" podcast. "One of the best workers that I ever had a chance to get in the ring with and perform [with] in that square circle. That would be an honor for me to induct Rick Martel into the Hall of Fame, but I'm sure somebody else would have that spot. But as far as a guy who is worthy of being there, even when he was The Model back in WWE and then when he was with Strike Force with Tito Santana, I used to love those guys."

Martel's time in WWE spanned 12 years across two separate stints. His initial WWE run (1980-1982) saw him paired with Tony Garea, with whom he enjoyed two reigns as WWE Tag Team Champion. In his second run (1986-1995), Martel notably teamed with Tom Zenk and Tito Santana, the latter of whom he earned a third tag title reign with.

In February 1998, Martel suffered knee and leg injuries while defending his WCW World Television Championship against Booker T at WCW SuperBrawl VIII. This would be one of Martel's final in-ring appearances as a subsequent neck injury sustained on "WCW Nitro" prompted him to wrap up his in-ring career by the following year.

